Edward Joseph Neal Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Joseph Neal, Jr.

Wilmington - Edward Joseph Neal Jr, age 76, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved on May 28, 2020. Edward was welcomed with open arms at the gates of Heaven by the love of his life, Bobby Joyce Neal. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Neal; his son, Albert Leifheit III; his grandson, TJ Mort; and parents-in-law, Cliate and Willie Lee Carter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Barbara Woolsey, Nell Masters, Robert Woodward, Richard Carter, Randall Carter, and Ginny Carter.

He will lovingly be remembered and greatly missed by his children: Debbie Currinder (Glenn), Edward Neal (Jackie), Kimberly Cleveland (Donny), Sharon Pierce (Michael) and Deanna Neal-Ward (Patrick); his grandchildren: Albert (Gabrielle), Stephanie, Tara, Grace, Eddie, Julianna (Nolan), Salina, Anthony (Holly), Ashley (Jon), Andrew (Lindsey), Bradley, Ashton, Bryan, Tyler (Sabrina), Kayla and Layanna; his great-grandchildren: Alyvia, Bella, Aiden, Celia, Destiny, RJ, Kylie, Bailey, DJ, Isaiah, Isabella, Hunter, Cora, and Paisley; his siblings: Judy and Frank Bellafonte, Vernon and Janet Carter, Maxine Woodward, Kathy Carter, Lou Carter; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence and view the expanded obituary, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved