Edward Joseph Neal, Jr.
Wilmington - Edward Joseph Neal Jr, age 76, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved on May 28, 2020. Edward was welcomed with open arms at the gates of Heaven by the love of his life, Bobby Joyce Neal. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Neal; his son, Albert Leifheit III; his grandson, TJ Mort; and parents-in-law, Cliate and Willie Lee Carter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Barbara Woolsey, Nell Masters, Robert Woodward, Richard Carter, Randall Carter, and Ginny Carter.
He will lovingly be remembered and greatly missed by his children: Debbie Currinder (Glenn), Edward Neal (Jackie), Kimberly Cleveland (Donny), Sharon Pierce (Michael) and Deanna Neal-Ward (Patrick); his grandchildren: Albert (Gabrielle), Stephanie, Tara, Grace, Eddie, Julianna (Nolan), Salina, Anthony (Holly), Ashley (Jon), Andrew (Lindsey), Bradley, Ashton, Bryan, Tyler (Sabrina), Kayla and Layanna; his great-grandchildren: Alyvia, Bella, Aiden, Celia, Destiny, RJ, Kylie, Bailey, DJ, Isaiah, Isabella, Hunter, Cora, and Paisley; his siblings: Judy and Frank Bellafonte, Vernon and Janet Carter, Maxine Woodward, Kathy Carter, Lou Carter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence and view the expanded obituary, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.