|
|
Edward Joseph Williams, Jr.
Wilmington - Edward (Ned) Joseph Williams, Jr., passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 65. Ned grew up on his family's dairy farm in Hockessin. He enjoyed taking care of the cows, calves and crops, and working on farm equipment. He graduated from Alexis I. duPont High School and studied agriculture at the University of Delaware. Ned always had a positive attitude and cheerful greeting for everyone.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Rhoena Williams. He is survived by his brother Neal Williams of Hockessin, and sisters Julia (Jeff) Punderson of Easton, MD, Patricia (Alan) Carothers of Johns Island, SC and Naomi (Michael) McCafferty of Wilmington.
Special thanks to all the staff at Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care of Ned over the last 10 years. They are his family too.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020