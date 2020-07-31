Edward L. KazmerckWilmington - Ed passed away on July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Edward F. Kazmerck and Helen S. Kazmerck and brother of the late Barbara Connolly. Ed attended St. Hedwig Elementary School and was a 1959 graduate of the former Wilmington High School in Wilmington Delaware.Ed worked at American Optical for a short time, then started his own optical business, Safety Optical Services, and worked an additional 45 years within his company.He served four years with distinction in the United States Navy on the USS Norfolk DL-1.Ed was an avid baseball and football fan, being a season ticket holder for University of Delaware football for many years. Ed had an infectious personality and enjoyed being the life of any party.He is survived by his best friend, Grace Valentine; her nephew, Michael Valentine (Jenn); and sons Ethan and Brody. He is also survived by his nephew and niece, Michael Connolly (Wendy) and Susan Connolly (Robert); and great nephew Sean Connolly.Relatives and friends are invited to the service on Thursday, August 6 at 11 :00 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.302-994-9614