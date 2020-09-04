Edward L. Sellers, Jr.



Edward L. Sellers, Jr., 86 years of age, went home to be with his LORD and Savior at Silvercrest Nursing Home, New Albany, Indiana.



Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints. ~ Psalm 116:15



He was born March 3, 1934, to the late Edward L. Sellers, Sr., and Alice (Cornog) Sellers. In Delaware, Ed was a member of the Ogletown Baptist Church in Newark, where he was a deacon for 3 years. In Indiana, Ed worshiped online under the teaching of Andrew Farley, Lead Pastor Church without Religion, Lubbock, Texas. Ed was also an avid reader of Bob George, author of Classic Christianity.



Ed formerly worked at Bell Telephone Co. for 38 years and retired in 1995. He was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from Calvary Bible Institute, receiving a certificate in Bible Studies. As a young man he was an oil painter and was able to sell a few of his paintings to co-workers at Bell Telephone. He served as Range Shuttle Captain for the LPGA at DuPont Country Club for a number of years and enjoyed playing golf when he was able. He also greatly enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State University play football.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betty A. Sellers; his children, Edward L. Sellers III, Martin Sellers and wife Linda, Sally Robins, Joseph Sellers and Bobbi Jo Flannick and husband Joe; two stepchildren, Lysa Peters and husband Mark and Wm. Craig Watson and wife Kim; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 7 step-grandchildren.



Ed's passion was to tell people about his Savior the LORD Jesus Christ and the marvelous grace and love that was bestowed on him. His favorite verse was "I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me" (Galatians 2:20).



Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am at the Bible Fellowship Church (808 W. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702) on Friday, September 11, 2020. Interment and Military Honors will follow at the Lawn Croft Cemetery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.









