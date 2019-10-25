|
|
Edward L. Wise, Jr., 'Son Boy', 71 of Cecilton, MD passed away on October 23, 2019.
Mr. Wise was born on July 18, 1948. Ed worked for General Motors for 31 years.
Viewing Friday, November 1 from 6 to 8 pm in Union Bethel A.M.E Church, Cecilton, MD, and on Saturday, November 2 from 11 to 12, where funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery, Cecilton.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Please visit www.galenafuneralhomeofsls.com for a complete obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019