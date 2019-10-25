Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Bethel A.M.E Church
Cecilton, MD
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Bethel A.M.E Church,
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Bethel A.M.E Church
Burial
Following Services
Union Bethel Cemetery
Cecilton, MD
Edward L. Wise Jr.


1948 - 2019
Edward L. Wise Jr. Obituary
Edward L. Wise, Jr., 'Son Boy', 71 of Cecilton, MD passed away on October 23, 2019.

Mr. Wise was born on July 18, 1948. Ed worked for General Motors for 31 years.

Viewing Friday, November 1 from 6 to 8 pm in Union Bethel A.M.E Church, Cecilton, MD, and on Saturday, November 2 from 11 to 12, where funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery, Cecilton.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

Please visit www.galenafuneralhomeofsls.com for a complete obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
