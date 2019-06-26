|
Edward M. "Flash" McGonigle
Wilmington - Edward M. McGonigle, lovingly known as Flash, peacefully passed away at the age of 96 on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Flash was born in Wilmington on January 19, 1923, son of the late Edward and Margaret (Keegan) McGonigle. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he served our country during World War II and was stationed in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Following his return to civilian life, Flash served as a firefighter with the City of Wilmington, having retired after 20 years of dutiful service, and then joined the transportation staff at the former Medical Center of Delaware (Christiana Care) where he completed his working career.
Flash was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Parish, enjoyed his membership with the Defiance Club, where he visited several times a week, and was a past member of the Stapler Athletic Association and the American Legion Durney Post.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris (Holmes) McGonigle; his son, Edward McGonigle; and his son-in-law, James "Pete" Pietlock. In addition, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald, George, Francis, Joseph and William; his sisters, Helen Johnson and Teresa McClain.
Flash is survived by his daughters, Sharon Pietlock, Nancy Ragan and husband, Zen, Linda Maloney and husband, Robert; his grandchildren, Sandy Pietlock, Michael Pietlock (Michelle), Colleen Tontarski (Jeff), Melissa Brown (Dave), and Robert, Sean, Kyle and Erin Maloney; nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Mellen (Edward); many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and S. Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Friday, June 28 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Flash may be made to St. Elizabeth Parish, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019