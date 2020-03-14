|
Edward Mrozowski Morzen
Poughkeepsie, NY - Edward Mrozowski Morzen, a resident of Poughkeepsie, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, with his son John Paul at his side.
Edward was born on April 22, 1936, the son of Edward and Josephine Mrozowski, of Wilmington, Delaware. He was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1954, was a Specialist in the US Army Reserve, and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1964, with a degree in physics.
After graduating, he moved to Poughkeepsie, New York, where he was hired by IBM - the only company he had wanted to work for, and was employed there for over 30 years. He married Veronica Culver on May 31, 1968 at St. Mary's Church in Newburgh, New York. They had three children - Edward, Christa and John Paul.
He was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres in Poughkeepsie for over four decades, and active in their prayer group. He was also a member of the Mid-Hudson Computer User Group and served as their publicist for many years. He loved dancing, especially swing, and assisted the E & B Dance Academy as an "angel" dance partner, for ten years, in addition to attending many other dances in the area.
Edward had a passion and drive for living. He loved spending time with his family, and greatly enjoyed learning, good conversation, reading, hiking, photography, adventure, exploring, skydiving, building and fixing things, gardening, studying languages, history, science, film, music, spicy food, and appreciated the little things in life.
Edward was predeceased by his wife Veronica, his daughter Christa, and his parents.
He is survived by his son Edward and daughter-in-law Valerie, of Kennesaw, Georgia, his son John Paul, of Poughkeepsie, his son-in-law Todd Herbert of Lone Tree, Colorado, ten grandchildren, five nephews and nieces, and brother and sister in-laws.
The Morzen family would like to thank Jose and Trish Santiago, Estelle and Donna Ramaglia, Joan Elmendorf, Alina Gonzalez, Ryan Skinner, Clara Rodriguez and Anthony Greico for being with Edward during some of his final moments.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm, at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 10am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilllerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020