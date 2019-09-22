|
Dr. Edward N. Cantwell, Jr.
Haverford, PA - - Edward N. Cantwell, 92, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, and patient man who always took the time to listen and encourage others. His optimism motivated him to seek new experiences and further his knowledge on many topics. When Ed faced the adversity of contracting polio when he was 16, he persevered and earned his Ph.D. at Northwestern University. Ed was a voracious reader, avid bridge player, and enjoyed 50 years at the family beach home in Avalon, NJ where the family spent time swimming, sailing, water skiing and epic cocktail parties.
Ed was born on January 13, 1927, in Chicago to the late Edward N. (Sr) and Beulah Cantwell. Ed graduated from Warren Township H.S. (Gurnee, IL) and earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) in 1952. He was a member of the fraternities of Tau Beta Pi, Pi Tau Sigma, Society of Sigma Xi, along with the Triangle Engineering Fraternity. He was also a lifetime member of the Society of Automotive Engineers.
Ed married Phyllis McClure (dec. January 26, 2001) on June 13, 1948 and they moved from Gurnee, IL to Wilmington, DE in 1952. He started his career at the Petroleum Lab at DuPont where he worked for his entire career until his retirement in 1984. Ed travelled the world in his role as Research Manager at DuPont and was widely published and was the author of a patent regarding optimizing performance of internal combustion engines. On March 4, 2006, Ed married Marjorie Scheule and they lived in Woodstown, NJ until her death on March 8, 2014.
Ed is survived by his two children, Nancy and John, daughter-in-law Sally, three grand-children, Sara, Jennifer, and Kimberly, brother John Robert Cantwell, sister-in-law Patricia, and sister-in-law Carol Cantwell (widow of Ed's brother David).
Burial was private. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts, prayers and remembrances of a truly great friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019