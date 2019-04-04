Edward P. "Pete" Convery



Hockessin - Edward P. Convery, "Pete", age 82, went to be with the Lord on April 1st, 2019 surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Louise (Johnson) and Christopher Convery. Pete was a graduate of Salesianum School, class of 1954. He went on to work as a plumber and pipefitter for Dupont at the Experimental Station. Pete loved fishing, crabbing, spending time at Rehoboth Beach, watching westerns, and his weekly breakfasts with his close friends. He had a love of all sports and was willing to watch almost any game on T.V. Most of all, Pete loved spending time with his large and loving family. In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his daughter, Letitia Bowe, his brother, Christopher Convery, and his sister, Frances Grady.



Pete is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Convery of Hockessin, DE; his sons, Edward "Pete" Convery, Jr. (Roxie) of Dallas, TX and Craig Convery (Diana) of Newark, DE; his daughters, Loretta Simpson of Smyrna, DE, Louise Convery of Newark, DE, Laureen Briody (Bob) of Dover, DE, and Ann Luciano (Tim) of Newark, DE; his son-in-law, Matthew Bowe of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Sara, Keith, Josh, Lainey, Matthew, Ana, Colin, Kevin, Rebecca, Jennifer, Joel, Jessica, and Carley; his step grandchildren, Julie and Melissa; and his 9 great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 10:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Teens, Inc., P.O. Box 131 Glendora, NJ 08029.