Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Convery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. "Pete" Convery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward P. "Pete" Convery Obituary
Edward P. "Pete" Convery

Hockessin - Edward P. Convery, "Pete", age 82, went to be with the Lord on April 1st, 2019 surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Louise (Johnson) and Christopher Convery. Pete was a graduate of Salesianum School, class of 1954. He went on to work as a plumber and pipefitter for Dupont at the Experimental Station. Pete loved fishing, crabbing, spending time at Rehoboth Beach, watching westerns, and his weekly breakfasts with his close friends. He had a love of all sports and was willing to watch almost any game on T.V. Most of all, Pete loved spending time with his large and loving family. In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by his daughter, Letitia Bowe, his brother, Christopher Convery, and his sister, Frances Grady.

Pete is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Convery of Hockessin, DE; his sons, Edward "Pete" Convery, Jr. (Roxie) of Dallas, TX and Craig Convery (Diana) of Newark, DE; his daughters, Loretta Simpson of Smyrna, DE, Louise Convery of Newark, DE, Laureen Briody (Bob) of Dover, DE, and Ann Luciano (Tim) of Newark, DE; his son-in-law, Matthew Bowe of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Sara, Keith, Josh, Lainey, Matthew, Ana, Colin, Kevin, Rebecca, Jennifer, Joel, Jessica, and Carley; his step grandchildren, Julie and Melissa; and his 9 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 10:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Teens, Inc., P.O. Box 131 Glendora, NJ 08029. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now