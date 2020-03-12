|
|
Edward P. Murphy
Wilmington - Edward Patterson Murphy, age 94, of Claymont, DE passed away on March 10, 2020 with his granddaughter by his side. Edward was born November 17, 1925 in New York City, NY.
Edward grew up in NYC the first two years of his life. From age two to ten, he lived with his mother's family in Gaspe, Canada. At age ten, until he was fourteen - he was in an orphanage in Quebec City. After that, in 1940, he went to live with his brother and mother in Montreal, Canada. There he got a job at Lyman Wholesale Pharmacy. He worked at Lyman's until September 1943, when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in Plattsburgh, NY at age 17. After enlisting, he went to Paris Island, SC for bootcamp. In early 1944, he was at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. That was with the Second Marine Division, in the Mediterranean as a Sergeant. Edward was a recipient of a Bronze Star during his time serving in the Marines. He was a lineman in WWII - First Marine Division - PFC; stationed in the South Pacific - including Paleu, and Okinawa, Japan.
After the Marines, he was a self-taught master mechanic for over 40 years. He was an "engine & trans" guy. Over the years, he had several of his own businesses and worked for several local dealerships including Liberty Buick, and Gambacorta Motors. He worked until he was 89 years young, as a title runner for Diver Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington. He was always a strong willed Marine. He was proud to be Irish, and always said you never have to wear green on St. Patrick's Day if you were Irish. Edward was an avid reader. He loved music, especially Big Bands such as Glen Millers.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Mark); and his granddaughter, Ashley. He is predeceased by his wife, of 52 years, Mary H. Murphy; his mother, Eleanor Patterson of Gaspe, Canada; his father, Patrick Murphy of Ireland; and his brother, Patrick Murphy of New Castle, Delaware.
Cheryl and Ashley would like to thank the Wilmington VA and Christiana Care Hospital for their care in Edward's life.
A viewing will be held on Monday March 16, from 6-8 pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808. The service will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. To send online condolences to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020