|
|
Edward P. "Bud" Travers, Jr.
New Castle - Edward P. "Bud" Travers, Jr., age 84, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on August 28, 1934, he was a son of the late Edward P. and Irene (Wooldridge) Travers, Sr. Bud was a 1954 graduate from William Penn High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Bud was a tool and die maker for Wilmington Fibre in New Castle for 17 years and then went on to work for the DuPont Company, retiring in 1992 after 27 years of service.
Dedicated to his faith, Bud was a member of Asbury U.M. Church for 61 years. He belonged to the St. John Lodge #2 A.F. & A.M. and was an Assistant Scout Master at Asbury U.M. Church and Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Cathel and husband, Edward, Phyllis Sagers and husband, Verle and Robert Travers; grandson, Brian Hahn; and granddaughter, Samantha Hahn. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of more than 63 years, Ruth H. (Andersen) Travers; children, Pamela K. Grasso (John) of Pedricktown, NJ, Cynthia J. Hahn (Richard) of Newark, Edwina R. Ritchie (James) of New Castle and Phillip H. Travers (Kim) of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Catherine Travers; grandchildren, J.J. Grasso (Julie), Christina Larson (Christopher), Alexina Mason (Chad), James Ritchie, Charles Ritchie, Phillip Travers, Matthew Johnson, Rachel Johnson and Alexandrya Shank; great grandchildren, Gracyn Grasso and Benjamin Larson; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Asbury U.M. Church, 300 East Basin Road New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. A Masonic Service will be offered at 10:45 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bud's memory to Asbury U.M. Church, at the address listed above or A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, in honor of Haydon Travers.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019