Edward S. Abrams Jr.
1942 - 2020
Edward S. Abrams, Jr.

Millsboro - Mr. Edward S. Abrams, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was born in Wilmington, DE on November 1, 1942. He is preceded in death by his father Edward S. Abrams Sr. and his step mother Rosemary Abrams as well as his wife of 58 years Drusilla Abrams in April 2020 and his son, Edward S. Abrams, III. Ed worked as a fireman in the Oil Refineries in the New Castle area. He served in the Navy during the Korean War era and was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM #31.He enjoyed fishing, welding, drawing and small engine repairing. He was known to be direct and to the point, friendly and a very giving person. He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Abrams (Larry J, Hummel, Jr.) of Townsend, DE; a daughter-in-law Debbie Abrams of Dover, DE; four grandchildren: Michael Phillips, Jessica Phillips, Tammy Webb and Joseph Bernardo. He also leaves behind six great grandchildren, Kala, Kelis, Annabelle, Aiden, Curtis and Noah. A joint memorial service will be held for Edward and Drusilla at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main St., Smyrna, DE 19977, where friends may call from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM for visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Letters of condolence may be emailed www.watsonfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
