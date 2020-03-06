|
Edward T. Dabrowski
Bear - June 17, 1958 - March 3, 2020
Edward Tadeusz Dabrowski, 61, of Bear and Wilmington, Delaware, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Edward was born in Wilmington, Delaware, son of the late Tadeusz and Maria (Iskra) Dabrowski. He graduated from St. Hedwig Grade School and DelCastle High School. Edward was a self-employed home remodeling contractor who was known for his custom carpentry and tile work. He believed that any job worth doing was worth doing well. His family was the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Hope Nawrocki and his 3 daughters, Breanne Bynum, Kristen Dabrowski, and Natasha (Matt) Polichetti and grandsons Mason (5) and Damien (3) Polichetti, step-daughter Kelly (Mark) Ugolini, step-grandsons Leo, Gianmarco, and Corrado, and step-son Alan Nawrocki. Edward is also survived by his siblings,Stanley (Cathy) Dabrowski, Joseph Dabrowski, Wanda (Tad) Proudlove, and Henry (Barbara) Dabrowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St.Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, Delaware, 19805, with visitation for family and friends at 10 AM. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in Edward's name, to Delaware Right to Life Education Fund, P.O. Box 1222, Wilmington, Delaware 19899-1222 To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com 302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020