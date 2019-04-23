Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newark United Methodist Church
69 E. Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark United Methodist Church
69 E. Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Hockessin, DE - Edward W. Hodges, age 79, of Hockessin, DE passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Ed was a trainer in the Human Resources Department of the DuPont Company and afterwards was a professor in the English Department at the University of Delaware. He was a graduate of Northwestern University and received his MBA from the University of Delaware. Ed was an avid wine enthusiast and wrote his own column in the News Journal. He loved tennis, golf and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Q. Hodges, his daughters, Ellen England (Eric), Katie Hodges and Amanda Brinton (David) and his grandsons, Zachary, Cole, Daniel, and Adam.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 24 at 11 am in Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St. Newark, where friends may visit from 10-11.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to for AML Research, 1300 N. Grant Ave., #100, Wilmington, DE 19806.

To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
