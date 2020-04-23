|
Edward William Walls
Wilmington - Edward William Walls, age 84 of Townsend, DE died April 20, 2020.
Edward was born in Wilmington, DE, on September 8, 1935 to Naomi Ruth Walls and Lindsay William Walls.
He was a graduate of Wilmington High School and continued as the class treasurer participating in the planning of regular class reunions. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps and took great pride in this over the years.
Edward worked in a variety of positions including banking, computer operations, owner/operator of a cleaning business, building maintenance, and finally working part time at Delaware Park after retiring from his full time work.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay and Naomi; brothers Charles, Theodore (of Ohio), Robert; and sisters, Joyce Walls, Helen Cornell, and Dorothy Ferrell; and granddaughter Paige Taft.
He will be sadly missed by his ex-wife, Nancy L. Walls (Buck); daughters Robin Russell (Frank), Tammy Taft (Roger), Holly Galbraith; grandchildren Joseph Russell, Autumn Galbraith, Dakotah Galbraith, and Matthew Taft. He is also survived by his sister- in- law, Nancy Walls (Theodore), sister-in -law, Nancy Walls (Robert), and brother-in-law, Thomas Ferrell (Dorothy), along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Edward loved going out to eat, spending time with his family, and collecting Santas. He owned over 2,000 and was featured on the cover of Delaware Today Magazine with his collection. He found the most joy during the last 40 years as "Santa." He brought millions of smiles to kids and adults every year making his visits to the local hospitals, daycares, schools and the malls. He always carried photos and would personally sign them as "Santa" whenever a child would approach him.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington (https://rmhde.org/) or to your local first responders.
All services will take place privately.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020