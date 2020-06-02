Edward "Gus" Williams
New Castle - Edward "Gus" Williams, age 83, of New Castle, DE, son of the late Lance and Catherine Williams, passed away at home Friday, May 29, 2020. Gus was a lifetime member of Minquadale Fire Company where he enjoyed hanging out with his fellow firemen. He was also a member of the American Legion Stahl Post #30 in New Castle. Gus enjoyed watching baseball and football with his brother, as well as fishing with him and entering some fishing tournaments. He liked watching classic movies and going to Delaware Park.
Gus is survived by his siblings: Merritt Williams, Gertrude Bolden (Glenn), Samuel Williams (Mary), and Katherine Sekscinski; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his cat companions. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Williams; and 3 siblings: Earl Williams, Jean Graden, and Doris Scott.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Minquadale Fire Company, 129 E Hazeldell Ave, New Castle, DE 19720. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.