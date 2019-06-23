Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE

Edwin C. "Dziadzi" Dzielak

Bear - Edwin C. "Dziadzi" Dzielak, age 89, of Bear, DE passed away at home on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on September 19, 1929, he was a son of the late Joseph Dzielak and Alexandra (Waskiewicz) Puwalski. Edwin worked for General Motors and retired after more than 30 years.

He enjoyed watching old TV shows and cinema movies. Edwin loved trying his luck at the lottery, crossword puzzles and cryptograms. He was an avid Phillies fan and you could always find him cheering them on.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 65 years, Betty A. (Ziolkowski) Dzielak; 2 brothers; 1 sister; and great grandson, Evan. Edwin is survived by his children, Deborah Ann Krzywicki (Robert) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Robert E. Dzielak (Jean) of Newark, DE, Maryann Nutter (Bernie) of Lewes, DE and Joann Edwards (Mike) of Bear, DE; sister, Betty Bloch of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Maribeth, Julie, Jason, Allen, Lisa, Nolan, Ryan, Ashley, Alex, Daniel, Caitlin and Mackenzie; and great grandchildren, Emily, Johnny, Ella, Paul, Avrie, Matthew, Brooklyn, Colin, Shane, Ellie, Abigail, Natalie, Charlotte and Jackson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edwin's memory to Seasons Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019
