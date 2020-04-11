Services
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
Seaford - Edwin Kenneth Prettyman, 88, of Seaford, Delaware passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born November 1, 1931 in Milford, Delaware.

Ken was in the Army and Army Reserves reaching the rank of Captain. He spent his entire career designing and selling material handling systems for the plastics industry. He loved it so much that he ran his own company, Coast Equipment & Services during his retirement years. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Ruth, and family. Ken and Ruth recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ken was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Ruth (Paskey), his children Cheryl (Carl) Smith, Amy (Chris) Evans, and Tom (Ursula) Prettyman, grandchildren Megan (Jess) Polak, Matthew (Ashley) Smith, Maxwell and Madison Evans, Nicolas and Audrey Prettyman, and great-grandchildren Cole, Claire, Jonah, and Eliza Polak, and Adalynn Smith.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorrie Ann Prettyman, parents, Edwin and Helen (Clifton) Prettyman, and sister, Betty Winebrenner.

Due to COVID-19, services are private. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Framptom Funeral Home in Greenwood, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to the Vitas Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, Ohio 45264-5352. www.framptom.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
