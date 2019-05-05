|
|
Edwin R. Russum
Wilmington - Age 78, went home to be with the Lord, April 29, 2019. Husband of Mrs. Doris Russum; father of Dwight, Robert, Tyrone, Terri Lewis, Letricia and Toni Russum; brother of Barbara Daniels; also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, Thelma Lewis, Irene Lewis and Peggy Foeman; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral 10AM Sat., May 11th at New City Church, 201 Hawthorne Rd., Wilm, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 9, 2019