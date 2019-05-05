Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
New City Church
201 Hawthorne Rd.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
New City Church
201 Hawthorne Rd.
Wilm, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Russum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin R. Russum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin R. Russum Obituary
Edwin R. Russum

Wilmington - Age 78, went home to be with the Lord, April 29, 2019. Husband of Mrs. Doris Russum; father of Dwight, Robert, Tyrone, Terri Lewis, Letricia and Toni Russum; brother of Barbara Daniels; also survived by 3 sisters-in-law, Thelma Lewis, Irene Lewis and Peggy Foeman; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral 10AM Sat., May 11th at New City Church, 201 Hawthorne Rd., Wilm, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.