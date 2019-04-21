|
|
Edwin S. Carlisle
New Castle - Edwin S. Carlisle, age 70, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 19, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will follow at 2:30 pm. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019