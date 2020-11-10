Edwin T. Wright
Edwin T. Wright "Popi" formerly of Middletown and Rehoboth DE, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 at his home in Townsend, DE surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14th from 10:30-11:30 am at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. Private services will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 15 E. Green St. Middletown, DE 19709. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
to view full obituary.