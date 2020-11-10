1/1
Edwin T. Wright
1933 - 2020
Edwin T. Wright

Edwin T. Wright "Popi" formerly of Middletown and Rehoboth DE, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2020 at his home in Townsend, DE surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14th from 10:30-11:30 am at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. Private services will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 15 E. Green St. Middletown, DE 19709. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
