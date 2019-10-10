Resources
Edythe B. Bryant

Edythe B. Bryant

Hockessin, DE - Age 94, passed away quietly on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by family at her residence. Survived by her three sons, John D. Sampson, Paul G. Sampson, and Terence E. Sampson Sr., and wife, Theresa. Edythe married the late James Terry Sampson and through this union, she was blessed with two stepchildren, James Sampson Jr., and Pete Sampson. Edythe later met and married Rev. Wallace Bryant and they shared 13 wonderful years together until his demise in April 2019. She also has 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services 11AM Mon., Oct. 14th at the Episcopal Church of Sts. Andrew & Matthew, 719 Shipley St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
