Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Beth Emeth Cemetery
1327 Greenleaf Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
the Brandywine room at Rockland Place
1519 Rockland Rd.
Edythe L. Rapkin


1918 - 2020
Edythe L. Rapkin

Wilmington - On Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 Edythe Rapkin, born May 9, 1918, to Samuel & Reba Levick died of natural causes. With her husband of 44 years Lewis W. Rapkin, they raised three boys, Leslie and his wife Enid of Wimauma, FL, Fredrick and his wife Alice of Needham, MA, and Gordon and his wife Barbara of Wilton, CT. She had 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Edie was born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia. After attending the University of Pennsylvania, she attended business school, and used this education for 15 years in the business office at Wilmington Friends School. She always believed in education and enjoyed travel, swimming and needle work. She was most proud of her extended family and their many accomplishments. The family requests that any donations be made to the Kutz Home or Temple Beth Emeth in Wilmington, DE.

There will be a graveside memorial service on Wednesday, February 19 at 1:00pm at Beth Emeth Cemetery, 1327 Greenleaf Rd., Wilmington, DE. Please contact Chandler Funeral Home at 302 478 7100 for further details. The family will also be receiving visitors in the Brandywine room at Rockland Place, 1519 Rockland Rd. following the service, and there will be a Shiva service at 4:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
