Edythe Wishnow



Clermont, FL - Edythe Wishnow (nee Shapiro), 92, of Clermont FL, passed away on July 14, 2020. Edythe was gentle, warm, thoughtful, understanding, and exceptionally devoted to her family.



Edythe was born in Philadelphia, PA, the youngest of three children to Tillie and Louis Shapiro. In 1935, the family moved to Wilmington, Delaware where they opened Shapiro's Delicatessen in the West Second Street merchant community. Edythe married Stanley Wishnow in 1952. Their first home was in Chelsea Estates in New Castle, Delaware where their children, Jay and Richard, were born. In 1960, the Wishnows moved to Claymont, Delaware, where Edythe and Stanley remained until 2000 when they moved to Clermont, Florida. The crowd of friends and relatives who gathered in Wilmington in 2000 for Edye and Stan's going-away party was evidence of their many friends and loved ones.



After raising the boys, Edythe worked as an assistant to the director of the Delaware office of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for thirty years. She devoted time to charitable causes and was an avid traveler. In addition to many lifelong friends in Wilmington and other cities, Edythe was especially close to her sister Min Shapiro Lundy and her niece, Eileen Lundy Sidlow.



In Florida, Jay and Richard lived nearby and were very much a part of their parent's lives. After 65 years of marriage, Edythe became a widow in 2018. In addition to loving attention from her devoted sons, Edythe had a circle of loved ones committed to her welfare: Dr. Tammy Kushner and her family; Elizabeth Lloyd; Michael Lundy; and Sharon Lundy Baartmans. A beloved Clermont friend and caregiver, Lori Delsole, and her neighbors, Martha and Jim Swistack, also helped Edythe immeasurably. Edythe was pre-deceased by her husband Stanley, her older siblings and siblings-in-law, Min and Jack Lundy, Daniel and Florence Shapiro, and her niece, Eileen Sidlow.



Edythe is survived by her sons, Jay and Richard, granddaughter Erica Wishnow, nephew Michael Lundy, grandnieces Dr. Tammy Kushner (husband Loren and daughters Jade and Mya), Elizabeth Ward (husband George and son Cameron), Sharon Baartmans and Lisa Rieger. Burial was at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida on July 20, 2020.









