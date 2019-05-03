Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Newark Church of Christ
91 Salem Church Road
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Newark Church of Christ
91 Salem Church Road
Newark, DE
Elkton, MD - Effie Adeline Blackburn, age 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Mrs. Blackburn worked for the United States Postal Service, Wilmington. She was a member of the American Postal Workers Union and Newark Church of Christ.

Survivors include her children, Linda, Karin and Tim, Billie Jo, Benita, Georgia, and Roy Adam; mother, Frieda Conway Hutcheson; brothers, Robert, Jr., John, Robert Wayne Hutcheson, and Bobby Ginsburg; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert S. Hutcheson.

Celebration of Life at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE. Visitation 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., or to Newark Church of Christ, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in The News Journal on May 3, 2019
