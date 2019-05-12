|
|
Eileen C. Connor
Brooksville, FL - Eileen C (O'Connell) Connor, 79, of Brooksville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 5, 2019. Eileen was born October 22, 1939, and raised in Dublin, Ireland. She was one of six children, of the late Hubert O'Connell and Nellie O'Connell (Murray). Eileen came to the USA when she was 20 years of age, and worked for the DuPont family. Eileen enjoyed spending time in Florida, working as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and also loved dancing and devoting time to family and friends, while entertaining with back yard cookouts.
Eileen met her husband Gerald (Jerry) Connor, and raised their three boys in Wilmington, DE. She is survived by her loving children, Kevin Connor (Jennifer), Gerald J. Connor Jr. (Jill), and Sean Connor (Gricel), as well as her adoring grandchildren, Amanda, Erin, Rebecca, Damian, Shane, Breandan, Aedan, Joel, and Kaylee Connor. In addition to her parents, her husband, Gerald J Connor, and her brother, John Joe O'Connell preceded her in death.
Family and friends may visit from 9:30AM to 11 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:30AM in St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
Send Condolences, visit-yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019