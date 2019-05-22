Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
, Hockessin, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike,
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen DiFelice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen DiFelice


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen DiFelice Obituary
Eileen DiFelice

Hockessin - Eileen DiFelice, age 85 of Hockessin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born in Wilmington, but resided in Hockessin with her family her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timogenito and Ersillia (Antonini) Buonamici; and her siblings, Fiorine Mastrippolito, and Timothy, Violet, and Richard Buonamici. Eileen is survived by her daughters, Susan DiFelice and Dianne Chance and her husband, Alex; her grandchildren, Jeffery Winnington, Heather Chance and her husband, Christopher Gold and their children, Charlotte and Jay, and Mark Chance and his fiancé, Lauren Lundberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church at the address listed above.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now