|
|
Eileen DiFelice
Hockessin - Eileen DiFelice, age 85 of Hockessin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born in Wilmington, but resided in Hockessin with her family her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timogenito and Ersillia (Antonini) Buonamici; and her siblings, Fiorine Mastrippolito, and Timothy, Violet, and Richard Buonamici. Eileen is survived by her daughters, Susan DiFelice and Dianne Chance and her husband, Alex; her grandchildren, Jeffery Winnington, Heather Chance and her husband, Christopher Gold and their children, Charlotte and Jay, and Mark Chance and his fiancé, Lauren Lundberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church at the address listed above.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019