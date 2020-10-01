1/1
Eileen M. Gallucio
1937 - 2020
Eileen M. Gallucio

Newark - Eileen M. (Morris) Gallucio, 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Eileen was born in Wilmington on June 3, 1937, daughter of the late James and Marie (Gamble) Morris. A graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School, she worked as a legislative assistant with the Delaware State House of Representatives3, later becoming employed with Rollins Environmental in the human resources department. In her retirement, Eileen volunteered as a pastoral assistant at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Her husband of 46 years, Richard A. Gallucio, passed away on December 5, 2006.

Eileen is survived by her children, Casey Gallucio and his wife, Teresa, and Dawn Gallucio; her grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler Gallucio.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Morris, Jr.; her sister, Barbara Bragalone.

Funeral services and entombment will be held privately.

To offer condolences, visit

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
