Eileen N. Conway
Eileen N. Conway

Wilmington - Eileen Mulrooney Conway, 92, a St. Frances Nursing School graduate, has passed from this world on June 11, 2020.

The family wishes to forward a sincere thank you to her caregivers, Sierra, Alma and Georgia for their kindness and care they offered to our mother, Eileen.

As she once said, "As time goes by your eyes will dry, for you will see happy memories of me!"

See full obituary at delawarefuneral.com

Due to the current Corona 2019 restrictions, services will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
