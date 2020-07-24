Eileen T. LynamWilmington - Eileen T. Lynam (McClafferty), age 94, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020.Eileen was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Jack Lynam; her son, Francis Lynam; her parents, Nellie and Woodie McClafferty; her brother, Bill McClafferty (Mary) and her sister, Marie Bradley (Paul). She is survived by her sons: John (Joanne) of Christiana, PA, Michael (Barbara), Patrick, William (Georgina), Daniel (Caitlyn) all of Wilmington, DE and Thomas (Maribel) of Incline Village, NV; and her daughters: Kathleen Arrowood (Chuck) of Cochranville, PA, Rita Lynam (Garth Bonsall), Ellen McFarland (Patrick), Anne McFarland (Timothy), Agnes Lynam of Wilmington, DE and Susan Haile (Raymond) of Tega Cay, SC. She's also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.Eileen was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School and attended Goldey Beacom.She worked for Ralston-Purina Company before marrying her husband, Jack, and they began raising a family.Eileen was a life-long member of St. Ann's Catholic Church where she actively served on Parish council, was co-chair of the Christmas Bazaar, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was also President of St. Ann's Home and School Association and on the Board at Salesianum High School. She worked at the family business of Lynam & Barry Service Station on Delaware Avenue. She loved spending time with friends and family which included her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved spending summers with her family at the shore in Sea lsle City, New Jersey. Eileen was also very proud of her lrish heritage and she had a wealth of knowledge with respect to her ancestry and the history of St. Ann's Church and School.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial and committal services for Eileen will be held privately for the immediate family only.ln lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eileen may be sent to: Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 17279, Baltimore, MD 21297-0495.