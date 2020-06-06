Eileen Turoff Conner
Wilmington - Age 77, passed away June 3, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital.
Eileen was born March 17, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. She married Michael Conner in 1971 and moved to Delaware. Although she spent the rest of her life living in Delaware, she never lost her Brooklyn accent or taste for good deli! Her son, Eric, was born in 1974. When she was 2 months pregnant, she accepted a job at Belfint Lyons and Shuman, where she eventually rose to partner. This was a source of pride for her family and friends. Through dozens of tax seasons, Eileen closely worked with her clients and made sure they were always taken care of.
After Michael died in 1990, Eileen continued to be active in community organizations, including the Delaware Commission for Women, Treasurer for multiple campaigns for Tom Carper, and President of the Board at The Kutz Home - where she spent the final months of her life. She traveled extensively across the globe, always making sure to pick up a Hard Rock cafe shirt for her son (when that was still relatively cool). Eileen also took dozens of road trips over the years with a variety of her friends and her sister-in-law Susan, earning them the nicknames of Thelma and Louise. When she wasn't doing taxes, she made her own beaded jewelry and loved the theater, including a three-decade long subscription to the Playhouse and frequent trips with her son to Broadway.
Eileen is survived by her son, Eric (Lauren); grandsons, Alexander and Judah; and a large chosen family of wonderful friends.
There will be a virtual memorial 6:00 pm this evening, Sunday, June 7, 2020. For details and to share any memories or condolences, please visit: Eileen Conner - GatheringUs Online Memorial at gatheringus.com/memorial/eileen-conner/3883.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Wilmington - Age 77, passed away June 3, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital.
Eileen was born March 17, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. She married Michael Conner in 1971 and moved to Delaware. Although she spent the rest of her life living in Delaware, she never lost her Brooklyn accent or taste for good deli! Her son, Eric, was born in 1974. When she was 2 months pregnant, she accepted a job at Belfint Lyons and Shuman, where she eventually rose to partner. This was a source of pride for her family and friends. Through dozens of tax seasons, Eileen closely worked with her clients and made sure they were always taken care of.
After Michael died in 1990, Eileen continued to be active in community organizations, including the Delaware Commission for Women, Treasurer for multiple campaigns for Tom Carper, and President of the Board at The Kutz Home - where she spent the final months of her life. She traveled extensively across the globe, always making sure to pick up a Hard Rock cafe shirt for her son (when that was still relatively cool). Eileen also took dozens of road trips over the years with a variety of her friends and her sister-in-law Susan, earning them the nicknames of Thelma and Louise. When she wasn't doing taxes, she made her own beaded jewelry and loved the theater, including a three-decade long subscription to the Playhouse and frequent trips with her son to Broadway.
Eileen is survived by her son, Eric (Lauren); grandsons, Alexander and Judah; and a large chosen family of wonderful friends.
There will be a virtual memorial 6:00 pm this evening, Sunday, June 7, 2020. For details and to share any memories or condolences, please visit: Eileen Conner - GatheringUs Online Memorial at gatheringus.com/memorial/eileen-conner/3883.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.