Eilene M. Corrie
Newark - Eilene M. Corrie, 73, of Newark, DE passed away on November 8, 2019. Eilene was a 1964 Graduate of John Dickinson High School. She was the editor of the school yearbook and received a letter for her fine work.
Eilene was employed with the DuPont Company for 23 years before retiring. Upon retiring, she moved to Myrtle Beach for many years before returning to Delaware. Eilene and her late husband Robert Sr., volunteered for many years with hospice, taking care of the Christmas trees and many crafts. She and her husband loved to travel cross country and enjoyed their Caribbean cruises.
Eilene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Kuhar and her husband of 49 years Robert P. Corrie Sr; She is survived by her son Robert P. Corrie Jr, of Newark, sister Anna Kuhar of Wilmington, and numerous cousins.
A visitation will be held Thursday November 14, from 6-7 pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm. at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eilene's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice, www. seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019