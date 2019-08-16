|
Ekaterine "Katy" Geanopulos
Wilmington - Ekaterine "Katy" Geanopulos, 84, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, with her children by her side.
Katy was born in Athens, Greece and moved to the USA where she married her late husband Harry Geanopulos.
She was passionate about homemaking, traveling, the theater and studied dress pattern design. Later she enjoyed 15 years as a Sales Consultant for Strawbridge & Clothier and was a recipient of multiple sales awards. She also enjoyed working for the Department of Elections.
She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and had the honor to serve as President of the Philoptochos Society in service to the poor, the sick, the orphaned and victims of disasters.
Katy will forever be remembered as a most loving mother, for her strength of character, integrity and above all, her strong devotion to her faith and family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Maria (John) of London, England, Angela (Themis) of Garnet Valley, PA and Georgiean of Wilmington, DE as well as her cherished five grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Katy are her two sisters, Mary Costas of Lynchburg, VA and Vivi Marou of Athens, Greece.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with a viewing at 10 am and funeral at 11 am. Interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Philoptochos Society of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019