Elaine A. CohenWilmington - Age 84, passed away May 9, 2020.Born June 13, 1935 in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph and Anne (nee Berman) Abramov, she graduated from P. S. duPont High School and Goldey-Beacom College. Elaine worked for Bank of Delaware, Airport Shuttle, and the Brandywine School District. She loved gardening and the music at Bellevue State Park.Elaine is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years (1 month shy), Robert; son, Andrew (Sally); daughter, Deena Kreston (Bob); grandchildren, Jeff (Leah), Skylar, Melissa, and Matthew; and sister, Rhona Hausken (Ole).Services will be private.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel