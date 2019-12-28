|
|
Elaine Bryant Carter
Newark - Elaine B. Carter, age 81, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Elaine was the daughter of the late Mary I. and Earl F. Elwood, Sr. Before retiring, Elaine was a barmaid at the Kum-On-Inn in New Castle for 40 years.
In her leisure time, Elaine enjoyed going the beach. She loved lighthouses and had a collection of lighthouses that she treasured.
Elaine will be remembered for her strong spirit and her always optimistic personality.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 50 years, James E. Carter; her son, William Roe; her step-son, Lee R. Carter; her step-daugher, Margie Corcoran; her grandchildren, Billy and Mark Roe, Beth Benn, Alan Carter, Jr., Helen Carter, Kathryn and Ethan Carter; her great grandchildren, Damon, Maykla, Jordan and Chris Benn; and her sisters, Eloise B. Lee, Doris M. Donovan, and Delores M. Neveras. She was predeceased by her son, Brian Roe; her step-son, Alan Carter; her parents; and her brothers, Earl F. Elwood, Jr. and Richard C. Elwood, Sr.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, January 2 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Elaine's life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019