Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine C. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine C. Walker Obituary
Elaine C. Walker

Middletown - Elaine C. Walker, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Born in Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Hazel A. (Ryan) Colbert. Elaine was a graduate of South Uniontown High School. She started her career with Avon Products on S. Chapel Street in Newark. In 1957, Elaine put her career on hold to become a full time homemaker. In the late 1970's, she graduated with a degree in business technology from Delaware Technical & Community College.

Elaine worked many hours in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed canning, studying religious works and traveling, especially with her family. Most of all, Elaine was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their activities. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a dear friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Gerald David Walker in 1959; many years ago, but never forgotten for a day. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of more than 63 years, George D. Walker, Sr.; children, Susan W. Hill (John D. III), George D. Walker, Jr. (Elizabeth), and Kara W. Streets (Dale, Sr.); grandchildren, Fauve Hill Figueroa (Marc), John D. Hill IV (Morgan), Dane W. Hill, Dale A. Streets, Jr., Margaret E. Walker, Alexandra M. Streets, and Anne E. Walker; and great grandson, Everett H. Figueroa.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now