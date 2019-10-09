|
Elaine C. Walker
Middletown - Elaine C. Walker, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Born in Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Hazel A. (Ryan) Colbert. Elaine was a graduate of South Uniontown High School. She started her career with Avon Products on S. Chapel Street in Newark. In 1957, Elaine put her career on hold to become a full time homemaker. In the late 1970's, she graduated with a degree in business technology from Delaware Technical & Community College.
Elaine worked many hours in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed canning, studying religious works and traveling, especially with her family. Most of all, Elaine was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their activities. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a dear friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Gerald David Walker in 1959; many years ago, but never forgotten for a day. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of more than 63 years, George D. Walker, Sr.; children, Susan W. Hill (John D. III), George D. Walker, Jr. (Elizabeth), and Kara W. Streets (Dale, Sr.); grandchildren, Fauve Hill Figueroa (Marc), John D. Hill IV (Morgan), Dane W. Hill, Dale A. Streets, Jr., Margaret E. Walker, Alexandra M. Streets, and Anne E. Walker; and great grandson, Everett H. Figueroa.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
