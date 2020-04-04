|
|
Elaine Cichy
Newark - Elaine Cichy, age 93 of Newark, DE passed away on April 3, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1926 in Patton, PA to the late Andrew Cichy and Mary A. (Fedor) Cichy.
Elaine lit up the world with her love of life and made every person who knew her feel loved and valued. Her love and devotion to God, family and her country could not be measured. Elaine enjoyed the game of baseball; her favorites were the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Phillies. She retired from the Westvaco Corporation as a manufacturing supervisor in 1988 after 26 years of dedicated service. Everyone there loved Elaine! She was known for her use of the Smiley face decades before it became an icon in our culture. She and work friends often enjoyed beers and comradery after working second shift.
Her favorite passions included Florida trips, puzzles, word searches, sudoku and reading a good fiction book by Patterson, Baldacci and Woods. Her home was never without little chocolate candy bars for her and her guests.
Elaine is survived by her nieces: Jacqueline C. Durham and Carolyn M. Neugent; great nieces: Lynda Daring (Brian), Donna Cushing, Karen Dionisi (Michael), Debbie Ramdial (Horace), Brenda Dolan, and Amy Liedel (Michael); and many great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her siblings: Rudy Cichy, Margaret Vilardi, Joseph Cichy, John Cichy, Mary Ellen Simmons, and twins Leona Davenport and Leo Cichy and her only great-nephew, David Neugent.
Services for Elaine will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Her burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, any VFW of your choice and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020