Elaine F. O'ConnellWilmington - Elaine F. O'Connell, age 84 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Timothy and Agnes (Grimm) O'Connell.Elaine worked as a bookkeeper in the family general contracting business, Tim O'Connell & Sons.Elaine enjoyed volunteering at the Five Points Fire Company and St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She loved to knit, play games and visit with family members. Elaine was a dedicated and loving daughter and took care of her mother for many years.She is survived by her sister, Karen Carroll; brothers, Timothy and Phillip O'Connell; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Elaine is preceded in death by her brother, John O'Connell; and sisters, Mary Reed and Clare Smiertka.Services for Elaine will be held at a later date.