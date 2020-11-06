1/1
Elaine Jackson Matos
1948 - 2020
Elaine Jackson Matos

Wilmington - Elaine Jackson Matos passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 due to complications of Mitochondrial Disease. Born in Wilmington on August 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. and A. Jean (Chmielewski) Jackson.

Elaine attended St. Hedwig School from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1966. She received her LPN diploma in 1968, graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1973 and the Medical Center of Delaware School of Nurse Anesthesia in 1982. Her career included working at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Burn Center at Crozer in Chester, PA, medical mission work in Central America (Guatemala), being published in nursing textbooks and participating in research projects.

Elaine would like to thank every patient who allowed her to care for them, every co-worker who helped her through the day and every boss who struggled to understand her sense of humor. But mostly she would like to be remembered for her love of animals, career, family, friends and fun happy spirit.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Eduardo; her brother, Dennis.

Elaine is survived by her brother, Edward Jackson (Tammy); her sister, Constance Noonan (James); six nieces and nephews; fifteen grand-nieces and nephews; one great grand-nephew; her beloved Fatcat Blanche.

Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, November 10 from 2:00-3:30PM. Funeral services and entombment will be held privately.

Services for Elaine will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limitations at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elaine may be made to the Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 (www.umdf.org), Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 (www.seasons.org), or an animal shelter of your choice.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
