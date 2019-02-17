|
Elaine Josephine Quigley
New Castle - Elaine Josephine Quigley, age 87, formerly of New Castle, Delaware passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Born on November 7, 1931 to William H. and Josephine A. Collins. She graduated St. Paul's Commercial and worked at Commercial Credit. Elaine married Joseph John Quigley III and they lived on the historic William Penn Farm (Quigley Farm) for over 50 years. Their businesses included dairy, hayrides, and Quigley's Farm Market selling vegetables, seasonal flowers and Christmas trees.
Elaine was involved in 4-H, and educational school programs through various clubs. She met many of her lifelong friends through the farm market and these organizations, and cherished these memories. She enjoyed music, dancing, cats, farm life, planning family celebrations, and going out with friends. Always kind and generous, ready to smile and laugh, or lend an ear, everyone knew where to find her when they needed a friend. Elaine often expressed, 'I feel blessed and lucky for the life I led, the wonderful children God gave me, and all the people who helped me along the way.'
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Quigley III and her sister Theresa R. Klair. She is survived by her children, Joseph J. (Claudia) Quigley IV, David (Phyllis Ring) Quigley, Mary Elaine (Robert) Moore, Susan Quigley Landreth; grandchildren, Joseph J. Quigley V, Caitlin Quigley, Glen Moore and Kathleen Moore, sister, Joan Nichols, brother, William Collins Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be on April 26, 2019 at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th Street, New Castle, DE 19720
Elaine's wishes are to "take a friend to lunch" or a donation to her niece's, JoAnn Nichols, non-profit: Heart Wildlife Removal - Humane Eviction And Removal Team. www.heartwildliferemoval.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019