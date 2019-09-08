|
Elaine L. Kehnast
Wilmington - At age 89, she departed this life on August 31, 2019.
She retired from ICI as an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by her aunt, Margery Kehnast and her cousins, Nanci and Anna Marie Kehnast and Linda Jobson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3925 Concord Pike, (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:30 p.m. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019