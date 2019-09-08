Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3925 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3925 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kehnast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine L. Kehnast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine L. Kehnast Obituary
Elaine L. Kehnast

Wilmington - At age 89, she departed this life on August 31, 2019.

She retired from ICI as an Administrative Assistant.

She is survived by her aunt, Margery Kehnast and her cousins, Nanci and Anna Marie Kehnast and Linda Jobson.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3925 Concord Pike, (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:30 p.m. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now