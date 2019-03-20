Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Claymont - Elaine Lenore Lines, age 95, of Claymont, DE passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Grand Rapids, MI on October 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Lyle and Mary Pauline (Feeback) Loucks. Elaine worked as a crossing guard with New Castle County and retired after 40 years.

She was a member of the Sellers Senior Center and loved to make ceramics with her friends. Elaine was a loyal and enthusiastic cheerleader for her beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs, Blue Boy and Sky. In her spare time Elaine enjoyed trips to casinos.

She is survived by her husband of more than 59 years, Robert W. Lines; children, Thomas Bosher (Sally), Karl Bosher (Marian), Linda Garcia, Robyn Pratt (Brian) and Randy Lines (Delsie): and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elaine's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
