|
|
Elaine M. Spedden
Wilmington - Elaine M. Spedden, 91, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
Born in Cambridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late W. Leolan "Buck" and Edna Marshall Mowbray.
In her early years, Elaine had worked as a teller with MD National Bank in Cambridge. In February 1946, Elaine married Harold P. Spedden. After he went into the ministry, Elaine worked tirelessly with him for over 48 years. Extremely talented, she loved singing and playing the piano and organ.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Rev. Harold P. Spedden, a daughter - Donna Chambers; a granddaughter - Katie (Jay) Klingler; 2 great-grandsons - Gabriel & Lincoln Klingler; and a cousin Ronald Warfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel B. Spedden in May 2015.
Funeral services will be held at the Taylorville U.M. Church, 11252 Adkins Road Berlin, MD on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Harold P. Spedden will officiate. A visitation will be held one (1) hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in Elaine's memory, may be made to the Taylorville U.M. Church Cemetery Fund c/o Russell Blizzard, 10430 Azalea Road, Berlin, MD 21811.
Arrangements are in the care of Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West St. Laurel, DE 19956. Online condolences may be made to the Spedden family by visiting www.hsdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019