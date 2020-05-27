Elaine V. CirilloWilmington - Elaine V. (Dougherty) Cirillo, age 77 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Sunday, May 24th due to complications of heart failure. Mrs. Cirillo, born July 9, 1942, was a life-long Wilmington resident and was a 1961 graduate of John Dickinson High School. Most recently employed with Hockessin Athletic Club, she enjoyed working with the children and families in the childcare area. She was a retiree of MBNA, and was previously employed by NKS Distributors. She was an active member of St. John the Beloved Parish community and enjoyed volunteering with the church.Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Victor J. Cirillo, Jr.; and parents, George Dougherty and Gertrude (Dougherty) Denney.She is survived by her son, Michael (Alissa) and daughter, Christine Gilbert (Michael); as well as her siblings, Karen (Kay) Richardson and Linda Schofield; sisters-in-law, Joanne Cirillo and Peggy Dougherty; and cousins, Diane Reeder, Dennis (Maria), Joseph and Donald (Angie) Godek. Her grandchildren, Marissa and Nicholas Cirillo, and Michael, Jacob, Abigail, and Audrey Gilbert will miss her deeply. Elaine will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and their children.Elaine took great pleasure in spending time with her many friends and family. She could always be found on the sidelines or in the audience of any event involving her grandchildren. She looked forward to her regular lunch dates with 'the girls' as she called her circle of friends. Elaine had a wonderful community of lifelong friends who were treasured like a second family.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved aunt and uncle, Vera and Joseph Godek, with whom she lived for many years; siblings, Les, Paul, Eddie, Joseph, Ronald, and Marian Dougherty; brothers-in-law, John Cirillo, Sam Richardson, Marvin Schofield, Bill Deputy; and sister-in-law, Eloise Dougherty.The family wishes to thank everyone who has assisted with Elaine's care including those who kept her spirits up with phone calls over the past few months.All services will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's honor to the St. John the Beloved Parish at 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: