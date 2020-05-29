Elaine V. (Dougherty) CirilloIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my mother, Elaine Cirillo. Mom had endured four months of complications from heart failure, a heart attack, and a stroke. It was her sheer courage, strength, and determination that got her through it all. Mom was an independent woman and freely spoke her mind. Often she would be on the ready to help friends and family, always bringing a cake in tow. Mom was an excellent baker. We will miss her apple cakes, banana nut bread, sugar cookies at Easter, and her recent specialty, chocolate- covered pretzels. Mom was ecstatic when she first learned she was going to be a "Mom- Mom." Her love, pride, and support for her grandchildren knew no bounds. Mom-Mom could always be found applauding her granddaughters at dance recitals, rooting for her grandson's ice hockey team, and most recently, for sharing space in her basement and checking on her grandson's equipment as he set the world record for computing the hexadecimal digit of pi. Mom loved the holidays, celebrating birthdays, reading, gardening, shopping, and dining out. An avid "food critic," we often took bets on which dish she would find unsatisfactory. Christmas was the best time of year growing up! Mom knew just the right items to tell Santa to stuff in my stocking. Mom was meticulous with decorating the tree and would carefully place a strand of tinsel gingerly on each branch. One year Dad complained about her pace, so she challenged him to do it better. Taking the box from her, he grabbed a handful of tinsel and threw it at the tree, resulting in a clumped mess. I laugh every time I think of that year! Mom, we will miss you tremendously! We love you very much, we are thankful for your devotion, and we know that you and Dad will be watching over us. So many memories, so many laughs, so many tears, so many lessons...It's not goodbye, but see you later. With all our love forever, Christine, Mike, Michael II, Jacob, Abigail, and Audrey GilbertDear Mom,In the garden of life,filled with sweet notes and bright colors,lay sharp thorns amongst soft, delicate petals.Cold winds, weeds, nor storm will fade the varied hues, As with love, flowers will blossom, thrive, and delight.Donations in memory of Elaine can be made at: Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19804