Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Denning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Vavala Denning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Vavala Denning Obituary
Elaine Vavala Denning

Lewes - On December 10th Elaine Vavala Denning went into the welcoming arms of her mother and father surrounded by her loving family. As a graduate of Padua Academy, she worked as a chemical operator for Ansell, Astro-Power and Solvé where she later retired.

Elaine loved going to the beach and moved there after her retirement. She also enjoyed playing the slots, baking cookies and cheesecakes, rooting for the E-A-G-L-E-S and going on cruises. Like her father, she always had candy, toys and coloring books for grandkids, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband William Denning, son Bryan Herring (Natalie), daughter Angela Spencer (Lester), son David Herring (Samantha); grandchildren: Shay, Ariana, and Blaize; brothers: Dominick (Peggy), Joseph and Michael (Colleen).

Funeral Services & Viewing will be held for Elaine at the Corleto Latina Family Center, 807 N. Union Street, Wilmington, DE. on Thursday, Dec 19th. Beginning at 10am with a Service at 11:30am Interment will follow services in Cathedral Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -