Elaine Vavala Denning
Lewes - On December 10th Elaine Vavala Denning went into the welcoming arms of her mother and father surrounded by her loving family. As a graduate of Padua Academy, she worked as a chemical operator for Ansell, Astro-Power and Solvé where she later retired.
Elaine loved going to the beach and moved there after her retirement. She also enjoyed playing the slots, baking cookies and cheesecakes, rooting for the E-A-G-L-E-S and going on cruises. Like her father, she always had candy, toys and coloring books for grandkids, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband William Denning, son Bryan Herring (Natalie), daughter Angela Spencer (Lester), son David Herring (Samantha); grandchildren: Shay, Ariana, and Blaize; brothers: Dominick (Peggy), Joseph and Michael (Colleen).
Funeral Services & Viewing will be held for Elaine at the Corleto Latina Family Center, 807 N. Union Street, Wilmington, DE. on Thursday, Dec 19th. Beginning at 10am with a Service at 11:30am Interment will follow services in Cathedral Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019