|
|
Elane Ruckdeschel Deyerle
Elane Ruckdeschel Deyerle, age 92, passed away in Jennersville, PA, on November 23, 2019, after a brief illness and with family by her side. Born to Caroline and Charles Ruckdeschel, mom grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in chemistry. For a few years she worked at Hercules Powder Co where she met her future husband of 68 years, Walter E. Deyerle.
Mom was an amazing woman possessed of many talents; her skill with a sewing machine was unrivaled. One friend said she sewed enough clothes to outfit the entire Continental Army, but her magnus opus was the wedding dress she made for her younger daughter. She also helped her four kids through homework in algebra, trigonometry, calculus, chemistry, and physics. In addition to her human children, mom was also "mom" to a succession of five dachshunds, three pet skunks, and several parakeets, and raised two orphaned baby squirrels, two wild rabbits, and countless baby birds. Mom was well known as a lover of anything with fur or feathers; whenever a neighborhood child found a baby or injured animal their mother would say "take it to Mrs. Deyerle, she'll know what to do!"
Mom was also a tireless volunteer. For many years she was an active PTA parent, as well as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. After moving from Scotch Plains, NJ, to Hockessin, DE, she became a linchpin of the Grace Lutheran Church Alter Guild and edited and produced the church's newsletter, while also volunteering at a wildlife rehabilitation center. When she and Walt moved to Jenner's Pond Retirement Community (Jennersville, PA) in '00, mom became a hospice volunteer while also editing JP's newsletter, minding the JP gift shop, sewing innumerable walker bags, knitting hats for needy sea men, and helping out wherever else she could. All her life mom was dedicated to family and community, and gave them everything she had.
Elane was preceded in death by her husband, and her brother Charles Bernard. She is survived by her four children, Scott (Mary), Craig (Lynn), Karen (Greg), and Kristie; grandchildren Lauren and Scott J. Deyerle, James Deyerle and Rebecca Gipson, Amy Deyerle-Smith, and Josh, Madison, and Taylor Cannatelli; and two great granddaughters, Elizabeth and Abigail. (She is also survived by five grand dogs, two grand cats, two grand house rabbits, and two great grand dogs.) A memorial will be held on a yet to be determined future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the .
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019