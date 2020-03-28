|
|
Elder Mercedes M. Fields
Wilmington - Age 79, departed this life May 21, 2020. The former wife of Alvin Lee Fields; daughter of the late Hollis and Dizlena Magee; mother of Bregetta A. Fields; sister of Sarah Ann Magee, as well as the late Jessie Mae Lewis, Lillie Mae Peters, Willie L. Henry, Sheffield Magee, Bufford Magee, and Frauline Trotter; grandmother of Ta-Brea Fields-Miller and MaKaela Fields-Bayard; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Elder Fields worked for the City of Wilmington at The William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center for over 40 years. She was the Family Matters Coordinator for over 20 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Greater Harvest Ministries Int'l, Inc. for 25 years. She began working in the Outreach Ministry, overseeing the feeding and clothing programs. After several years, she was licensed to preach the Gospel and was ordained an Elder sometime later, as it became evident that she was a powerhouse for the Kingdom! She was also the Chair of the Trustee Board and was very instrumental in steering the church mortgage burning. Everyone is welcome to attend the public viewing, which will be from 9AM until 11:45AM on Fri., April 3rd at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE 19802. In compliance with the current COVID-19 regulations, the funeral service and burial will be private. However, there will be a public memorial service scheduled at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020