Elder Shirl Lee Bryant
2020 - 2020
Elder Shirl Lee Bryant

Wilmington - Born in Englehard, North Carolina on August 20, 1939; departed this life on August 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 am Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington DE. In the interest of public health, attendance is limited to invitees only. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. A public drive-thru viewing will be 8 - 10 am with the formal home going service to follow. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
