Elder Shirl Lee BryantWilmington - Born in Englehard, North Carolina on August 20, 1939; departed this life on August 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 am Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington DE. In the interest of public health, attendance is limited to invitees only. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced. A public drive-thru viewing will be 8 - 10 am with the formal home going service to follow. Interment in Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington.(302) 377-6906